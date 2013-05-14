Catalyst AV Forms Nationwide Distribution Agreement with Atlona

Catalyst AV, a nationwide distribution network of specialty AV products has added Atlona as its media distribution products partner.

Established in 2003, Atlona is a leading provider of AV switchers, distribution amps, extenders, converters and scalers, cables and adapters, testing equipment and accessories. Effective this month, all 17 Catalyst AV distribution outlets began stocking Atlona’s media distribution solutions, ready for next-day delivery and where applicable, same-day to its dealer base.

"Atlona is a leader in signal distribution and we are fortunate to have another partnership with a leader in a category served,” said Wally Whinna, Catalyst AV board member and principal of Allnet Distributing. “We’ve begun rolling-out the line to our dealers via special events as well as one-on-one dealer presentations and trainings.”

“We have a strong relationship with the members of this group and work very well together to bring the best products, support and complementary offering to the CEDIA market. The Catalyst AV distribution group has positioned Atlona as the premier connectivity line and with their national reach we will continue to see the growth of their dealer network,” said Mike Grubb, Atlona senior sales manager, Americas.

The Catalyst AV member companies are:

* Allnet Distributing (Midwest)

* Audio Video Warehouse (Nevada, Arizona)

* Custom Plus Distributing (Pacific NW / Alaska)

* Easy Access Distribution (Northeast)

* Electronic Lane Distributors (Southwest) (commercial / and pro AV channels)

* Electronics Source (Florida and Southeast)

* Electronic Stockroom (California)

* HCA Distributing (Rocky Mountains)

* Pioneer Music Company (Plains States)

* SPD (Upstate NY)

* Tech Source Distributors (Mid-Atlantic)