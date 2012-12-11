NewTek Hosts Live Streaming Discussion on December 12

NewTek is hosting a live streaming discussion on December 12 with the company's chief technology officer Dr. Andrew Cross.

Participants will have an opportunity to hear Cross' insight on the new paradigm in live video production, how and why traditional video production and consumption is changing, and how TriCaster 8000 sets you up to win in a socially-driven digital world. Included in the discussion will be a product demonstration of TriCaster 8000 by NewTek’s director of training and education – worldwide, Don Ballance.

“Dr. Cross has managed the development of the NewTek product line for almost 15 years, including TriCaster, and 3Play," said Jim Plant, NewTek president and CEO. “His influence and vision have changed the evolution of multi-camera production and live streaming. This is a rare opportunity to hear directly from the chief architect of the most powerful live production system on the market."

Register to participate in this live discussion here: pages.newtek.com.

NewTek TriCaster 8000 is a live television production platform that allows producers to create multi-camera video programs for live events, broadcasting, web streaming, and projection, while simultaneously publishing clips and stills to Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Flickr. With the share of audiences for live and on-demand viewing on mobile devices now approaching that of connected televisions—even for long-form video—TriCaster 8000 transforms live television to suit the ways audiences view it, according to the company.