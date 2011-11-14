Magnetic 3D Partners with DynaSign

Magnetic 3D, a developer of autostereoscopic “glasses-free” 3D displays, has announced a new partnership with Dynasign, a technology and service provider for the growing digital signage network market.

The companies demonstrated new web-based tools for the deployment and management of eye-catching digital out-of-home content at Customer Engagement Technology World (CETW), November 9-10, 2011 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City.

“Partnering with Magnetic 3D with their best-in-class glasses-free 3D technology is a natural fit for us,” said Jimmy Dun, vice president of business development at Fremont, Calif.-based Dynasign. “Our goal is to provide customers with turn-key, reliable solutions that exceed their expectations. Magnetic 3D has proven that their glasses-free 3D is absolutely ready for primetime.”

“Customers can now actively deploy digital signage networks and remotely control the content on our 3D displays as easily as they have in the past with 2D,” said Tom Zerega, founder and CEO of New York-based Magnetic 3D. “The recent update to Fuzion, our versatile 3D player software, includes Active X control and allows for seamless integration with Dynasign’s remote content management system. In addition, Magnetic 3D displays are backwards compatible with legacy 2D content, so users are able to mix and match 2D and stunning glasses-free 3D on a single platform.”