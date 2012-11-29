HDMI Troubleshooting Webinar Dec. 4

Atlona will host the AtlonaAcademy webinar "HDMI Troubleshooting: Exploring Critical Elements of Digital Connectivity" on Dec. 4 at 6 a.m. PST and 10 a.m. PST. The one-hour sessions will explore the root causes of HDMI connectivity problems, and the latest technologies and tools being used to combat these issues.

"HDMI Troubleshooting: Exploring Critical Elements of Digital Connectivity" will focus on the fundamentals of diagnosing basic A/V system installations, time-saving solutions for everyday tasks, and more. In addition, attendees will receive problem-solving solutions for modern digital applications.

AtlonaAcademy allows attendees to learn about digital connectivity and gain valuable training on the latest A/V connectivity advances, which enables them to save both time and money for maximum profitability. AtlonaAcademy events are free to Atlona partners and customers.