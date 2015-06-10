AV Stumpfl Next Iteration of Wings Engine

AV Stumpfl has developed the next generation of its Wings Engine. Hardware and software models will be released in 2015.

The next generation Wings Engine.

Here are some highlights of the Wings Engine:

Production and operation workflow

An operator’s system can be distributed over multiple physical machines. The multi timeline and multi master design enables ‘hot backups’ to be saved for critical jobs.

Render engine

The 64-bit architecture software core includes native support for professional GPU functions. Processing is achieved on GPUs saving server memory and other resources.

Handling uncompressed video content

The next generation server ensures playback of up to three streams of 4K image sequences at up to 60fps per stream in real-time.

The server hosts AV Stumpfl’s media platform available for fixed or live environments. A dedicated operating system which is based on the Windows Embedded platform. The operating system features a dedicated operator desktop which shows no Windows elements but only AV Stumpfl’s proprietary functions such as a built in EDID manager, Backup&Restore and other system functions.