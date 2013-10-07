Digital Signage Expo 2014 Open for Registration

Registration is now open for Digital Signage Expo (DSE) 2014. The Expo will take place at the Sands Expo & Convention Center in Las Vegas, February 11-13, 2014.

The theme for this year’s show is, “Achieving Digital Signage ROI Success.” The theme will play a role in many of the seven DSE 2014 educational seminar tracks. Speakers will discuss the different ways that return on investment (ROI) and return on objective (ROO) impact decision-making, while offering forward-looking perspectives on the industry.

“In order to substantiate investment in digital signage and interactive technologies, companies want to know what benefits they can realize from their investment,” said Richard Lebovitz, Educational and Editorial Director for Exponation LLC, which produces DSE. “However, there are different methods to calculating a return because individual project goals, venue environments, and target audiences are unique to each situation. DSE’s 2014 educational offerings will help attendees focus on ROI and ROO at each step, beginning with the importance of planning and goal setting.”

Attendees will be able to choose from 28 general conference and seminar programs presented by peer professionals and industry specialists. DSE’s educational oversight committee have selected the topics that will be presented at DSE 2014 in the following tracks:

•Digital Signage Fundamentals

•Interactive Technology

•Digital Out-of-Home Networks

•Hardware, Software & Connectivity

•Network Design, Management & Operations

•Content University

•Special Interest

Four new full day pre-show conferences have been added to this year’s program for a total of nine to be presented on Tuesday, February 11th.

In addition to the seminar curriculum, DSE 2014 will feature 11 pre- and post-show programs, 14 free on-floor workshops, 60 Industry Vertical Roundtable Discussion Groups, and a program of study designed to ensure certification renewal in cooperation with the Digital Signage Experts Group.