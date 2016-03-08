Autodesk Releases BIM 360 Docs

3D Object Viewer in BIM 360 DocsThe What: Autodesk recently launched BIM 360 Docs, a web service designed to help contractors and designers save time, reduce risk, and eliminate errors in construction projects by ensuring that the entire project team is building from the correct version of documents and plans. This new offering will be additive to the existing project and enterprise subscriptions for BIM 360 Field, BIM 360 Glue, and BIM 360 Plan.

The What Else: The Autodesk BIM 360 Docs web service ensures that the entire construction project team is building from the correct version of documents and plans. Tailored for the needs of the AEC (architecture, engineering, and construction) industry, BIM 360 Docs delivers tools for publishing, managing, reviewing, editing, and approving all project plans, models, and documents from the earliest phase of a project through owner occupancy. A cloud-based service, accessible at the desktop or mobile devices, BIM 360 Docs is designed to deliver collaborative access to the entire project team.

Compared to other document management applications currently on the market, which the company claims are mostly built for specific people (superintendents, project managers, subcontractors, construction managers) or specific project phases (design, fabrication, field execution, handover) in mind, Autodesk BIM 360 Docs offers a single, comprehensive solution that replaces individual silos with a platform for all project documents, plans, and models.

The Bottom Line: In addition to providing a single platform to keep all trades involved in a project on the same page, Autodesk BIM 360 Docs enables integrated ability to view all documents and models for a project. BIM 360 Docs provides 2D drawing and 3D model viewing with integrated markup and issue management, and integrates with authoring apps and existing cloud and local file systems.