RT Com Adds Hybrid Video Transmitter

Sparta, NJ--RT Com USA has announced the release of the UWI Hybrid Video Extender.

The new panel-mount video input device allows one VGA and one HDMI/DVI digital media input to be connected up to 150-feet from the switcher using a single unshielded Cat6 network cable. While designed as part of the Credenza Series of products, the UWI will add analog capabilities to much of the company's digital video switching product line.

“The UWI adds incredible flexibility to system design,” said Andy Fliss, general manager at RT Com USA. “Every multimedia facility uses both digital and analog equipment, and this product creates a seamless working connection between legacy analog sources and the more complex elements of today's digital video switching systems.”

The new integration product fits in a standard 2-gang electrical box, but it is also self-contained and can be mounted directly in furniture or through any other surface without additional hardware. Front panel connections include an HD-15 connector, a DVI connector and an analog stereo mini plug. The rear hosts a captive-screw serial connector, an RJ45 port and a captive-screw power connector. Switching between analog and digital is done by pressing a button on the face plate of the UWI or by serial command. When only one connected source is active, the UWI will automatically switch to the active source. The UWI also provides EDID management.

In its technical operation the unit converts analog RGB signals to digital TMDS and transmits pure, unmodified digital video to either the CR94M hybrid matrix router or the UBCA and UBHD stand-alone UTP receivers. Designs utilizing the CR-94M benefit by adding as many as 6 remote sources without the need for additional signal converters or extenders. The UWI may also be used as a remote source transmitter for RTCom's EDM line of card-based matrix routers, which permits any combination of up to 256 analog and digital sources to matrix to 128 destinations.