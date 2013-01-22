Audinate Appoints Gary Southwell for Product Management

Audinate has hired Gary Southwell as its new vice president of product management.



Southwell brings more than 20 years of experience in product management and technology leadership within the networking industry. Gary builds on Audinate's core competencies as network experts, as he was one of the early pioneers in deploying routing technology.

Prior to joining Audinate, Southwell served as CTO at BTI Systems, where he focused on enabling new services and deployment for large-scale packet optical network and strategic planning of next generation video delivery systems. Prior to BTI, Southwell worked at Juniper Networks as GM of IPTV, where he was instrumental in expanding Juniper's products into new markets. Gary as had various management roles at Nortel Networks, and Ciena.

"I am excited to join Audinate and I have been very impressed with strong momentum and adoption of Dante to date," said Gary Southwell. "What's even more exciting is the enormous potential Dante can bring to enable new AV networked applications."

"Audinate is a networking company, and we have captured a market leadership position, due to the vast expertise we have assembled in our company. We see Gary significantly contributing to our knowledge base, and expect this will help us to develop better products and solutions for our current and future customers," said Lee Ellison, Audinate CEO.