Crestron Launches Interior Design Program

Crestron has revealed its new Interior Design Partner (IDP) Program, which connects designers with the resources and tools to incorporate integrated technology as part of their designs and deliver the best client experience.

“For 40 years Crestron has delivered technology that creates the ultimate experience and interior spaces that wow,” said Sean Goldstein, Crestron VP of marketing. “With the new IDP program we're furthering our commitment to partner with interior designers in both residential and commercial markets.”

The IDP Program provides benefits to interior designers which include preferred access to the Crestron Design Showroom at the D&D Building in New York and Pacific Design Center in California, direct access to Crestron design consultants, partner rewards, website directory listing, VIP invitations to exclusive events, marketing support, and much more.

“Designers know their clients want the latest technology, but they find it challenging to keep up with what's possible,” said Ami Wright, Crestron director of residential market development. “This program gives interior designers access to Crestron resources and expertise, provides them with the assistance they need, and makes it easy to bring integrated technology solutions to their clients.”

The IDP Program presents interior designers with the latest technology solutions that seamlessly blend into their designs. Ultimately, clients enjoy optimal convenience, security and energy savings.

Authorized Crestron dealers can also participate and benefit from the IDP program by becoming part of the IDP referral network.