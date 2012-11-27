PESA to Demonstrate Streaming Distribution System at GV Expo

PESA will showcase its new C58-DMS streaming media distribution system, as well as its Vidblox fiber/coax extenders and PRO-QV4VP quad view video processor, at Government Video Expo 2012 (Booth 416), which runs November 28-29 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.

Designed for court recording systems, training rooms, security and surveillance facilities, and more, the C58-DMS combines up to eight channels of audio and five channels of video and computer-based content, regardless of format, and delivers synchronized live and on-demand playback.