Audiotonix Appoints Group One Ltd. as U.S. Distributor for Calrec

Calrec has appointed Farmingdale, NY-based Group One Limited as its distribution partner for the United States. The announcement was made by James Gordon, CEO of Audiotonix, parent company for the Allen & Heath, Calrec, and DiGiCo brands.

This move is designed to enable Calrec to expand its market breadth across the U.S. and continue to maintain high levels of service as business increases with the expanded portfolio, including the newly launched Brio36 compact broadcast console and remote production RP products.

This new appointment will not affect Calrec’s relationship with Studio Consultants Incorporated (SCI), which has worked with Calrec for many years and will continue its dedicated Calrec sales and support efforts in the East Coast regions, in conjunction with Calrec and Group One.

In recent years, Calrec has delivered high levels of customer care and service in the U.S. through the operations of Calrec America. With the new arrangements, Audiotonix is pleased to announce that the entire Calrec America team has been incorporated into Group One to provide for uninterrupted continuity of sales, service and support to the broadcast console brand’s customers.

“Having worked with Jack [Kelly, Group One president] for a number of years, it made perfect sense for Audiotonix to further partner with Group One,” said

Audiotonix CEO James Gordon. “Jack has always been a significant member of the DiGiCo team, but moving him to family status and having him now working with Calrec is the ultimate for us and our clients.”

“Group One have an exemplary record over many years of supporting customers, both new and established, with effective and efficient solutions to their challenges,” said Calrec MD Nigel Beaumont. “They have grown through working with customers and understanding their needs. They can be relied on to be there when they are needed, and that’s always been the Calrec way, too.”

“Jack Kelly and his team have delivered continual sales growth and customer support for this market over a number of years,” said Calrec sales director, Dave Letson. “With a dedicated national support team, and digital expertise in terms of both sales and service, they know this market and are best placed to become our partner. We are delighted to have them as part of the team.”

“Over the last few years, the Calrec and DiGiCo sales teams have worked closely together in the U.S., collaborating on customers that benefited from solutions from both brands,” said Group One president Jack Kelly. “It seems a natural fit to formalize that cooperation, and to look to how we will continue to build our Calrec and DiGiCo sales and support frontline team here in the States. Having the further investment from Audiotonix will allow us to build on the business and offer even more benefit to our clients in the future. And it does, of course, mean I have to spend more time with those Brits!”