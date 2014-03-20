Extron Ships Compact Six Input Media Presentation Switcher

Extron Electronics is now shipping the MPS 601, a compact six input, one output media presentation switcher for digital and analog sources.



The MPS 601 offers four, HDCP-compliant HDMI inputs and two RGB video inputs with analog stereo audio. RGB video and analog audio are digitized and switched through the HDMI output, without the need for additional signal conversion equipment.

The MPS 601 features two Extron-exclusive technologies: EDID Minder, which maintains continuous EDID communication between connected devices; and Key Minder, which continuously authenticates and maintains HDCP encryption between input and output devices to ensure quick and reliable switching.

“Extron MPS switchers have long been a favorite of AV integrators looking for a single switcher that accepts multiple signal types,” said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. “We challenged our engineers to take the MPS 601 to a new level, packing a powerful multi-format switcher into a compact, half-rack enclosure that can be easily mounted in a lectern or under a table to support today’s AV presentation and collaboration system needs.”