Audioprof Group International Acquires Majority Share in Community

Audioprof Group International has acquired a majority share in Community Professional Loudspeakers, a USA-based loudspeaker manufacturer with global sales activities.

Community is a market leader with a strong track record in large and medium sized fixed install audio applications. The company was founded in 1968 by Bruce Howze and became an innovator in the audio industry through products like the first dedicated midrange compression driver, the M4, and the first lightweight fiberglass horns.



Community products can be found in the sports venues, auditoriums, theme parks, worship facilities, and convention centers, including recent installations such as Commonwealth Stadium in Canada, Arena Lublin in Poland, St. Paul Union Depot in Minnesota, and World Cup venues in Brazil.



Audioprof Group International is a holding company established to develop and build strong audio companies with a focus on specific niches in the audio industry. It currently owns a majority stake in Apart Audio, founded by Tom Gheysens in 1992, a fast-growing European loudspeaker and electronics manufacturer with a focus on small and medium commercial fixed install applications.



"We are very happy that we can offer our worldwide customers a complete range, from indoor to outdoor and from small to large fixed install audio solutions with two very strong brands, Community and Apart Audio," said Hans Swinnen, chairman of Audioprof Group International. "Both companies will be developed as standalone entities under the same umbrella respecting their market focus, customer base, culture, and heritage. They will enjoy 'best practice sharing' from both sides.



"With a strong base in Europe and the USA, we will strengthen our worldwide position in installed sound. We are very pleased that Bruce Howze stays on board as an important shareholder, president, and R&D director and that Christine Howze will continue to help us grow the business. Leadership positions at Community will remain the same with Steve Johnson as CEO.



Added Howze, "It has been a wonderful and enjoyable journey since the company's beginning, and I'm very glad to have found a shareholder and partner with the same entrepreneurial background and spirit that drives Community. The relationship with Audioprof ensures continuity of the Community brand for our employees and customers, and I'm confident that we are positioning the company with the right partner for continued growth in the future."