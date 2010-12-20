CAYIN Digital Signage for Thailand Airport

CAYIN's SMP-WEBPLUS digital signage players empower twenty-three LCD screens in Suvarnabhumi Airport, the biggest international airport in Thailand. The digital signage network has become one of the most influential channels to convey official announcements and commercial advertisements to visitors in Thailand.

As the "first face" to visitors to Thailand, Suvarnabhumi Airport is responsible to ensure the safe and efficient flow of people and goods and, at the same time, enhance the country's image. Introduced by DMaSStech, CAYIN's premium distributor in Thailand, CAYIN's digital signage solution was adopted by the Airport for the system's sophistication and well-established worldwide successful stories.

To maximize communication effectiveness, twenty-three screens have been installed at the most strategic spots where all travelers must pass through. Immigration officers will check travelers' passports, so each person needs to wait in line for at least ten to thirty minutes, which largely increases the chance of being noticed. Those screens can also lower perceived wait time and enhance visitors' satisfaction.

In the preliminary phase, all twenty-three screens display the same content. With the help of the player's powerful remote management functions, administrators can set schedules in advance to playback multimedia contents automatically. Control rooms can also immediately change contents to suit the time of flight and the number of passengers subject to particular onsite circumstances.

"As a compelling media with more than 14 million viewers per year, the digital signage network has received great attention from business owners in Thailand," said Mr. Sathian Thancharoenkit, Managing Director of DMaSStech. "It is definitely the effective marketing media for corporations, hotels, and restaurants to enhance brand images, highlight new products, introduce seasonal tourist attractions, and promote special offers."

Bangkok's new Suvarnabhumi Airport, about 25 km from the east of Bangkok, is the important business and logistic hub in the South-East Asia. The name, Suvarnabhumi, was conferred by King Bhumipol Adulyadej and means "The Golden Land" in Thai. Opened in September 2006, the airport replaces the overloaded Don Muang airport and can advance to accommodate 45 million domestic and international passengers per year. The airport is an important gate to Asia and develops Thailand as the aviation and air transport hub of South-East Asia.