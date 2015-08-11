Audio-Technica Honors Millar Electronics with its President’s Award

Pictured L-R: John Herr, Millar Electronics Product Support; Pete Petty, Millar Electronics Principal and Outside Sales; Doug Swan, Audio-Technica National Director of Sales & Marketing, Professional Markets; Philip Cajka, Audio-Technica President & CEO.; Herman Civils, Millar Electronics Principal and Outside Sales; and Jerry Silhavy, Millar Electronics Outside Sales.

Audio-Technica has awarded its President's Award to Apex, North Carolina-based Millar Electronics for their work representing Audio-Technica U.S. during the 2014-15 fiscal year.

The award recognizes a leading manufacturer’s representative for outstanding commitment and dedication. Philip Cajka, Audio-Technica U.S. president and CEO, presented the A-T President’s Award to Millar Electronics principals Herman Civils and Pete Petty at a ceremony during the 2015 InfoComm Expo on June 17 in Orlando, Fla.



Millar Electronics represents Audio-Technica in the region encompassing Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.



“Millar Electronics is one of our newer rep firms, but they have distinguished themselves since their appointment in 2014 with a high level of service, sales, and marketing of the A-T brand," said Cajka. "We thank them for their dedicated service and hard work, and we are proud to celebrate with them.”