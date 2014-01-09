AVAD’s 2014 Product Catalog Now Available

AVAD LLC, North America’s provider of custom electronics, has announced the availability of the all-new 2014 AVAD Product Catalog.

The 196-page, full-color catalog features all of the latest products and technologies from the leading suppliers in the residential and commercial custom installation industries.

In addition to comprehensive product information and specifications, the 2014 AVAD Product Catalog continues the theme of evolving integrators' businesses into "Custom Install 2.0" by offering dealers exclusive insight into ways they can increase revenue through system applications, technological insight and industry best practices.

“AVAD's investment in carrying the best products from the industry’s most requested brands makes the 2014 AVAD Product Catalog the integrator's all-encompassing solution-sourcing tool,” said Lei Lei Trock, senior marketing manager for AVAD. “AVAD is committed to being each dealer's most valued partner by opening their eyes to opportunities and a great selection. The variety and level of detail are provided specifically to help dealers make the best decision every time, backed by their confidence in AVAD support tools such as system design, manufacturer training and more."

"Over 80 percent of AVAD‘s employees are in roles that are directly responsible for getting you what you need, when you need it," said Jim Annes, vice president and general manager for AVAD, in the annual industry address introducing the 2014 catalog. "I believe that we offer our dealers a strong partner in the industry, and we need to continue to do so. AVAD is only successful as long as our dealers are, and we are committed to continuing our growth together."