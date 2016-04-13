Audio-Technica 2016 Rio Summer Olympics

BC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, has selected Audio-Technica to provide microphones, broadcast headsets and monitor headphones for its production of the Games of the XXXI Olympiad, which will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from August 5 - August 21, 2016. The announcement was made today by Karl Malone, Director, Sound Design, NBC Sports & Olympics and Michael Edwards, Vice President, Product and Market Development, Audio-Technica U.S.



Audio-Technica products will capture and monitor the audio aspects of the games, from the detailed sounds of the competition itself, to the related crowd noise, expert analysis and athlete interviews.

Audio-Technica’s BP4027 andBP4029 Stereo Shotgun Microphones will be mounted on cameras to closely follow the action; AT4050ST Large-Diaphragm Stereo Microphones and BP4025 X/Y Stereo Microphones will capture ambience from the games’ various venues to create a realistic surround bed for the broadcast; BPHS1 Broadcast Stereo Headsets will be worn by announcers in audio-over-IP venues to provide considerable separation between their voices and the ambient sound;BP4001 Handheld Cardioid Dynamic Microphones will be used for interviews; and ATH-M50x Professional Monitor Headphones will be used in edit rooms, for monitoring RF mic receivers and submix consoles, and for other critical listening applications.

These are just some of the equipment and solutions that Audio-Technica will supply.