Premier Mounts Appoints Richard Pierro as Co-CEO

The Board of Directors of Premier Mounts has unanimously elected Richard Pierro as co-chief executive officer, effective January 20, 2014.



Pierro has served Premier Mounts for eight years, most recently as General Manager, where he managed the day-to-day domestic operations of the organization. In his new role, Pierro will oversee day-to-day global operations and will work alongside Len Dozier, founder and CEO, on growing the company in new markets worldwide.

“On behalf of everyone at Premier Mounts, I would like to express how instrumental Rich has been in growing the company since he came on board in 2006,” said Len Dozier, founder and CEO. "Rich’s achievements during his eight years at Premier Mounts are remarkable.”