Waves Audio Joins the AVnu Alliance

Waves Audio has become a new member of the AVnu Alliance, an industry forum dedicated to the advancement and certification of Audio/Video Bridging (AVB) devices.

As part of this relationship, Waves will be a presence at AVnu events and will encourage industry adoption of AVnu’s standards campaigns. By associating with AVnu, Waves is joining such leaders as Avid, Cisco, Dolby, Gibson, GM, Harman, Intel, Meyer Sound, Sennheiser, Texas Instruments, Yamaha and more.

AVnu promotes the adoption of the IEEE 802.1 Audio/Video Bridging (AVB), and the related IEEE 1722 and IEEE 1733, standards over various networking link-layers. The organization works to create compliance test procedures and processes that ensure AVB interoperability of networked AV devices, helping to provide the highest quality streaming AV experience. The Alliance will promote awareness of the benefits of AVB technologies and is collaborating with other organizations and entities to make use of this work in their respective efforts to provide a better end-user AV experience. The Alliance is focused on applications of these technologies in the Automotive, Professional and Consumer Electronics markets.

Specifically, Waves is planning to collaborate with AVnu in the following ways: by having a strong presence at industry trade shows; by participating in AVnu’s flagship “Plug Fest” events; by encouraging AVB adoption by crossing platform boundaries (when Waves SoundGrid technology runs AVB, it is immediately available to all SoundGrid users); and more.

“AVnu Alliance is pleased to announce Waves as a member,” said Lee Minich, marketing chair for the AVnu Alliance. “Waves' hardware and software signal processing spans the studio, live sound and broadcast markets, all of which will benefit from the adoption of standards-based, truly interoperable networked audio solutions.”