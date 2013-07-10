d&b Audiotechnik V-Series Awarded Live Design Sound Product of the Year

The d&b audiotechnik V-Series has been named the Live Design Sound Product of the Year at the 2013 Broadway Sound Master Classes award ceremony.



BSMC annually hosts students and professionals for a weekend of audio education and networking at NYU Tisch School of the Arts. Two full days of classes are concluded every year with a closing cocktail party and renowned industry awards ceremony.

"Light, little, and loud" was the d&b audiotechnik reputation at BSMC.

NE regional manager, Michael Eisenberg, accepted the award on behalf of d&b. It was presented in the category of 'Sound: loudspeaker."

"We are thrilled to be receiving this," said Eisenberg. "The goal is to provide a full service for our clients. Of course we offer loudspeakers, but we also provide amplifiers, software, monitors, subwoofers, as well as a full range of accessories. We actually won this same award a few years ago for the innovative B4 cardioid subwoofer and now the V-Series is deservedly having its hay day."