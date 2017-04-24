Audinate Shipping Dante Broadway Networking Chip

The What: Audinate has released the new Dante Broadway networking chip designed for mid-channel-count audio products. Broadway is on display at NAB 2017 in booth C5409.

The What Else: Available in 8x8 and 16x16 channel options, Dante Broadway blends the small form factor of Audinate’s Ultimo products with the most popular features of the powerful Brooklyn II module, including latency as low as 0.25ms and support for Gigabit Ethernet. Redundancy is also supported in specific configurations for high-availability applications. With a rich set of control interfaces (including SPI, UART, and GPIO), plus support for Dante Device Protocol, packet bridging, and AES67, Dante Broadway can seamlessly connect an audio product into the growing ecosystem of Dante-enabled products.

“As Dante adoption has continued to accelerate, our manufacturer customers are looking to integrate Dante networking more broadly across their product line,” said David Myers, COO of Audinate. “We are pleased to add Dante Broadway to the range of solutions we offer, giving OEMs a cost-effective way to add Dante to mid-tier channel count products.”

The Bottom Line: Dante Broadway is well suited for adding Dante audio networking to products such as small mixers, power amplifiers, DSPs, hardware interfaces, and conferencing solutions.