Audinate Expands Offices in Sydney and Portland

To support the rapid adoption of Dante audio networking technology, Audinate has expanded its Australian global headquarters in Sydney, Australia and more recently, its North America headquarters in Portland, OR.

The company recently completed an expansion of its global headquarters and Innovation Center in Sydney, doubling the size of the office. The new North America facility is located in the historic Albers Mill Building in Portland, and triples the size of the previous office. The new facility also features Audinate’s new North America training center.

“With Dante now adopted by more than 300 OEMs, and tens of thousands of Dante-enabled systems being installed over the next 12 months, the expansion of both offices enables us to scale to meet growing demand,” said Lee Ellison, CEO of Audinate. “We are also excited to start offering hands-on training for system integrators and design consultants in the new Portland facility.”

The office expansions will enable Audinate to staff up across all functional areas, with an emphasis on software and hardware engineers in Sydney, and training and marketing resources in Portland.