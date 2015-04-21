Audinate and NewTek Announce Partnership

- Audinate and NewTek have announced an expansion of their partnership to enable Dante support in the TriCaster product line. As part of the new TriCaster Advanced Edition, customers will have the ability to install Dante Virtual Soundcard to enable audio connectivity to other Dante-enabled products.
- TriCaster customers will now be able to download and install Dante Virtual Soundcard on the TriCaster platform. This transforms the production system into an end-to-end digital audio workflow seamlessly integrating TriCaster with Dante audio devices on the network.
- “The partnership between Audinate and NewTek to enable Dante in TalkShow has been extremely well received by our customer base,” says Michael Kornet, Executive Vice President of Business Development at NewTek . “As Dante has become the de facto standard for Audio-over-IP, it was a natural evolution to extend Dante connectivity to our flagship product, TriCaster.”
- Dante is a complete, reliable solution for high-performance audio distribution over standard IP networks, supporting hundreds of simultaneous channels of uncompressed audio with ultra-low latency and sub-microsecond synchronization accuracy. Dante provides manufacturers and users alike with a full suite of tools and capabilities for full plug-and-play operation, including automatic device discovery, software-based signal routing, and complete integration with PCs.
- “We are pleased to deepen our partnership with NewTek to extend Dante functionality to TriCaster,” said Joshua Rush, vice president of marketing at Audinate. “Dante provides an easy-to-use, high quality audio over IP solution for TriCaster customers, and with the most AoIP products on the market, Dante also gives them the ultimate in choice and flexibility.”