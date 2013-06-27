Lowell Manufacturing Offers Customer Center Web Portal

Lowell Manufacturing Company, a US manufacturer of professional AV products, has offered authorized dealers access to the Lowell Customer Center (LCC) portal via the Lowell home page.

This site is designed as a 24/7 resource where customers can place and track orders, view real-time pricing and shipping information, browse past and current invoices or PO’s, and much more. This is an information tool designed specifically for systems integrators, sales representatives, and consultants. It can serve many disciplines within an organization such as account executives, engineering, estimating, purchasing, and senior management.

“This is a no-cost, multi-purpose resource available to our customers,” said president and chief executive officer, Lowell Manufacturing, John Lowell. “We currently have many active dealers enjoying the benefits of our customer center. The LCC provides real time information at the user’s fingertips at any time or anywhere around the globe. This is part of a continuing effort to enhance the Lowell customer experience.”

Authorized Lowell customers can quickly set up an account via an online form, and a temporary password will be forwarded via email to the user. Once logged in to the site, the user is able to search by part numbers or partial part numbers as well as keywords, basic product descriptions, or they can navigate by product category.

Other tools include “Order Tracking,” “Store,” and “User Management.” The store function can be for placing orders, or as an estimating tool without expectation of transaction.

Products that are frequently purchased can be selected as “favorites” per individual user for streamlined project management. Users can also “duplicate” and edit previous orders if a similar order needs to be placed.

A Lowell Customer Center tutorial video is available to registered dealers, and will be furnished when registration is completed.