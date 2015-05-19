Attero Tech unDUSB

The What: Attero Tech will show the unDUSB Dante to USB bidirectional bridge at InfoComm International (June 17-19) in Orlando, FL. The unDUSB is a great way to integrate audio for a Windows PC or Mac into a Dante audio network.

The What Else: Applications include audio and video conferencing using soft codecs like Skype or Microsoft Lync, where the audio can be bridged to an existing Dante audio system in the room. Similarly, previously recorded audio content can be played from a PC or a Mac and reproduced by the Dante audio system.

The unDUSB is powered by either external +9VDC - +24VDC or any PoE network switch, so audio and power are delivered on one CAT 5 cable. The unDUSB is currently shipping.