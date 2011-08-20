MilesTek Adds All-in-One CAT6 Extender

MilesTek has announced the addition of a new HDMI/Networking Over Single CAT6 Extender to its product line. The new extender combines HD Extension, control and networking into one device.

This CAT6 3D-Ready active extender transmits HDMI with HDCP up to 330ft @ 1080p 60 Hz. Built-in pass-thru IR control allows you to manage source device and RS232 for the display. Fast Ethernet ports allow connection of LAN routers to remote computers/laptops.

Features:

• Supports all HDMI 1.4a 3D formats

• Manage both course device and display remotely

• Built-in 3 fast Ethernet LAN ports on each module

• 340 MHz bandwidth and extends up to 330ft

• Deep Color Video with EDID pass-thru capability

• DTS-HD & Dolby True HD multi-channel digital audio

• Extends full bandwidth IR and full-duplex RS-232

• Includes Transmitter, Receiver and Infra-Red blaster module