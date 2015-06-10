Attero Tech Appoints Native Media as Representative

Attero Tech has appointed Native Media, LLC to represent Attero Tech AV products in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

Michael Austin, principal, Native Media Native Media was founded by industry veteran Michael Austin, who has spent more than 25 years representing industry leading line such as Renkus Heinz, Symetrix, Fulcrum Acoustics, Audix, AMX, Crestron, EAW, Mackie, and many others. He has also served on representative councils and advisory boards for many manufacturers.

“I’m glad to be working with Mike and Attero Tech again,” said Austin, principal of Native Media. “Their recent Dante endpoint and bridge products allow audio systems to be designed using standard network switches and Cat-x cabling, rather than expensive analog wiring. And, they’re the perfect complement to the Symetrix Dante-enabled DSPs. This is an unbeatable solution sale.”