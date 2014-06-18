Atlona's 4K Switching Device for Dual Display

- Introducing a single component to address an array of AV switching and processing needs often encountered in boardrooms, classrooms and other presentation settings, Atlona announced its 4K-capable, HDBaseT switcher for systems which need to accept multiple digital and analog inputs as selectable sources for displays located as far as 230 feet away.
- The new Model AT-UHD-CLSO-612 is equipped with two HDBaseT, two HDMI, and two analog inputs, and provides switching, up- and down-scaling, converting, audio de-embedding, and signal extension capabilities in a single rack-unit enclosure. The CLSO-612 permits source selection, master/sub volume control, audio line-level and EQ adjustments, and other functions manually via the front panel or remotely via IR, RS-232, or IP control.
- “By providing two HDBaseT inputs in addition to the scaled HDBaseT output, the CLSO-612 gives integrators more options for boardroom and classroom system design,” said Schripsema. “For example, combined with our AT-HDVS input devices we easily can accommodate up to 10 sources.” In addition, he said, the switcher’s VGA inputs will accept RGBHV, component, S- video, or composite sources.
- “It’s also equipped with an HDMI output that mirrors the HDBaseT output, so the switcher makes it easy for integrators to add a second display for the presenter’s convenience or for the audience. Balanced audio inputs and outputs with full control make it simple to integrate into any audio system,” he stated.
- According to Schripsema, other key features of the switcher include scaling to and from 4K for any combination of sources and displays; a ducking microphone/line input with phantom power; an on-screen icon menu selectable for English, Spanish, French or German; and routing of RS-232 and IR signals controlling other components connected in the system.
- The CLSO-612 also utilizes Atlona’s exclusive Power over Category Cable (PoCC) technology to power remote HDBaseT transmitters handling source content as well as to power an HDBaseT receiver located at the video display. Utilizing HDBaseT with PoCC allows source components as well as the video display or projector to be located up to 230 feet (of cable length) from the switcher.
- The suggested retail price of the AT-UHD-CLSO-612 is $1999. The new switcher will be available in August.