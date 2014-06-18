Atlona Unveils 4K Switcher for Dual-Display Systems

At InfoComm in Las Vegas this week, Atlona is introducing a single component to address an array of AV switching and processing needs often encountered in boardrooms, classrooms, and other presentation settings. The 4K-capable HDBaseT switcher is designed for systems that need to accept multiple digital and analog inputs as selectable sources for displays located as far as 230 feet away.

Atlona's Model AT-UHD-CLSO-612



The new Model AT-UHD-CLSO-612 is equipped with two HDBaseT, two HDMI, and two analog inputs, and provides switching, up- and down-scaling, converting, audio de-embedding, and signal extension capabilities in a single rack-unit enclosure.

The CLSO-612 permits source selection, master/sub volume control, audio line-level and EQ adjustments, and other functions manually via the front panel or remotely via IR, RS-232, or IP control. According to the company, it is the first scaler that can take a 4K signal and display it on 1080p monitor.

“Switchers for single room systems, particularly in education settings, haven’t addressed customers’ needs in terms of providing inputs on lecterns, conference tables, and locations distant from the switcher,” said Atlona commercial product manager Bill Schripsema, CTS. “Lots of separate boxes were making scaling, converting, and delivering the signal to the display more complicated, more costly, and less reliable than needed. The CLSO-612 takes care of all the important steps in getting content from any source to whatever display and audio system the customer is using, including 4K monitors or projectors.”

“By providing two HDBaseT inputs in addition to the scaled HDBaseT output, the CLSO-612 gives integrators more options for boardroom and classroom system design,” Schripsema said. “For example, combined with our AT-HDVS input devices we easily can accommodate up to 10 sources.”

In addition, he said, the switcher’s VGA inputs will accept RGBHV, component, S-

video, or composite sources.

“It’s also equipped with an HDMI output that mirrors the HDBaseT output, so the switcher makes it easy for integrators to add a second display for the presenter’s convenience or for the audience. Balanced audio inputs and outputs with full control make it simple to integrate into any audio system,” he stated.

According to Schripsema, other key features of the switcher include scaling to and from 4K for any combination of sources and displays; a ducking microphone/line input with phantom power; an on-screen icon menu selectable for English, Spanish, French or German; and routing of RS-232 and IR signals controlling other components connected in the system.

The CLSO-612 also utilizes Atlona’s exclusive Power over Category Cable (PoCC) technology to power remote HDBaseT transmitters handling source content as well as to power an HDBaseT receiver located at the video display. Utilizing HDBaseT with PoCC allows source components as well as the video display or projector to be located up to 230 feet (of cable length) from the switcher.

The suggested retail price of the AT-UHD-CLSO-612 is $1,999. The new switcher will be available in August.

This story was originally published on Residential Systems.