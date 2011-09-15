AVI-SPL Achieves Cisco ATP Designation

AVI-SPL announced that it has achieved TelePresence Video Master Authorized Technology Provider (ATP) status from Cisco.

This designation recognizes AVI-SPL as having fulfilled the training requirements and program prerequisites to sell, deploy and support Cisco TelePresence Video products and solutions at the Master level.

The Cisco TelePresence Video Master ATP Program is focused on providing a new way of working in which everyone, everywhere can be more productive through face-to-face collaboration with Cisco TelePresence Video solutions.

A Cisco TelePresence Video Master ATP Partner has the greatest depth of knowledge and skill in deploying the entire Cisco video endpoint portfolio, which comprises single- and triple-screen Cisco TelePresence units, custom TelePresence suites, and infrastructure solutions. Cisco TelePresence Video Master ATP Partners possess deep networking and advanced Cisco Unified Communications capabilities, regional to global coverage, and a strong and mature services practice.

“It’s a great testament to the depth of expertise we have built within our team to be able to accomplish the Master certification, in only a few months,” said Mike Brandofino, EVP of video and unified communications, AVI-SPL. “We are committed to expanding our expertise with telepresence, video, UC and digital media in order to provide complete solutions to our customers.”

“The Cisco TelePresence Video Master ATP Program is designed to enable partners to take advantage of the tremendous market opportunities ahead—not only in the telepresence space but also in the overall collaboration market,” said Richard McLeod, senior director of collaboration for worldwide channels at Cisco. “As a Cisco TelePresence Video Master ATP Partner, AVI-SPL has made an investment in the sales, technical and life cycle services capabilities needed to deliver the industry’s most comprehensive and interoperable Cisco TelePresence Video portfolio.”