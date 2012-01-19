DSE Announces Apex Award Finalists

Atlanta, GA--Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has announced 33 finalists for its Apex Awards for 2012.
The annual DSE Apex Awards honor innovation in the development and deployment of technology in the global DOOH industry. Nominees are the end-use site of the installation.
Chosen by an independent panel of five industry journalists, this year’s Apex Award finalists were named from a field of 88 entrants representing 18 countries and vying in 11 major digital signage categories. Gold, Silver and Bronze Apex Awards will be presented in each category at a special awards banquet slated for the opening night of DSE 2012 on Wednesday, March 7, from 7-9 p.m. at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. DSE will also present for the first time an Apex Award of the Year to one of the Gold finalists
The finalists include:
Arts, Entertainment, Recreation
Bally Total Fitness
Museum of Design, Atlanta
Parx Casino
Business, Industry & Government
CBC/Radio-Canada
Christie Network Operations Center
Harley-Davidson Motor Company
Education & Healthcare
Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics
CTV
Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery
Event Venues
HP Pavilion at San Jose
Sun Life Financial BuzzWall Kodak Theater
LIVESTRONG Sporting Park
Food & Beverage
Acros Dourados Comercio de Alimentos
Holyfields Restaurant GmbH & Co., KG
Starbucks Coffee Co.
Hospitality
Monteregie Tourism Association
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (Four Winds Interactive)
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (Samsung)
Interactive Self-Services
Build-A-Bear Workshop Retail Stores
Central Kansas Revival
CTM Media Group
New Concept
Experience Station
Diji-Taste by Kraft Foods
Red Leaf Retail Concepts, Inc.
Public Spaces
Costa Rica Shopping Centers
Oxford Properties Group/Scarborough Town Centre
Paramount Pictures/Nickelodeon Movies – The Grove & The Westfield San Francisco Centre
Retail
Benetton Live Windows
Fresh
Sony Stores
Transportation
Melbourne Airport
New Mexico Rail Runner Express
Port Columbus International Airport
