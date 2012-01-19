DSE Announces Apex Award Finalists

Atlanta, GA--Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has announced 33 finalists for its Apex Awards for 2012.

The annual DSE Apex Awards honor innovation in the development and deployment of technology in the global DOOH industry. Nominees are the end-use site of the installation.

Chosen by an independent panel of five industry journalists, this year’s Apex Award finalists were named from a field of 88 entrants representing 18 countries and vying in 11 major digital signage categories. Gold, Silver and Bronze Apex Awards will be presented in each category at a special awards banquet slated for the opening night of DSE 2012 on Wednesday, March 7, from 7-9 p.m. at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. DSE will also present for the first time an Apex Award of the Year to one of the Gold finalists

The finalists include:

Arts, Entertainment, Recreation

Bally Total Fitness

Museum of Design, Atlanta

Parx Casino

Business, Industry & Government

CBC/Radio-Canada

Christie Network Operations Center

Harley-Davidson Motor Company

Education & Healthcare

Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics

CTV

Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery

Event Venues

HP Pavilion at San Jose

Sun Life Financial BuzzWall Kodak Theater

LIVESTRONG Sporting Park

Food & Beverage

Acros Dourados Comercio de Alimentos

Holyfields Restaurant GmbH & Co., KG

Starbucks Coffee Co.

Hospitality

Monteregie Tourism Association

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (Four Winds Interactive)

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (Samsung)

Interactive Self-Services

Build-A-Bear Workshop Retail Stores

Central Kansas Revival

CTM Media Group

New Concept

Experience Station

Diji-Taste by Kraft Foods

Red Leaf Retail Concepts, Inc.

Public Spaces

Costa Rica Shopping Centers

Oxford Properties Group/Scarborough Town Centre

Paramount Pictures/Nickelodeon Movies – The Grove & The Westfield San Francisco Centre

Retail

Benetton Live Windows

Fresh

Sony Stores

Transportation

Melbourne Airport

New Mexico Rail Runner Express

Port Columbus International Airport

Registration for DSE’s 3rd Annual Awards Dinner, or any of the DSE 2012 educational events being held March 6-9th, is now available online at digitalsignageexpo.net.

Some of the APEX nominees also submitted videos which you can see at youtube.com