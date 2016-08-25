Atlona Ships Eight-Output 4K/UHD Distribution Amplifier

4K/UHD distribution amplifier from Atlona The What: Atlona is now shipping its eight-output 4K/UHD distribution amplifier that features HDMI-to-HDBaseT distribution of 4K/UHD@60fps Hz/4:2:0 video, HDBaseT transmission up to 70 meters, HDCP 2.2 support, and Power over Ethernet (PoE). The AT-UHD-CAT-8 also provides EDID management and advanced display control functions through Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) for use with home TVs.

The What Else: “This new eight-channel DA manages long distance distribution of protected 4K/UHD content and enables full control of remote displays without a separate control system,” said Joshua Castro, Atlona product manager. “These features, and PoE to power remote HDBaseT receivers, greatly simplify installation and improve system reliability. Having CEC means the DA’s remote control features will work with many of the latest digital TVs now available.”

In addition to HDBaseT outputs, the new DA provides an HDMI output for signal pass-through and daisy-chaining, and it is equipped with one IR and RS-232 connection for the amp as well as one for each output channel.

With today¹s announcement, Atlona is now shipping the complete line of 4K/UHD distribution amplifiers introduced earlier this year.

“There are a lot of common applications for this product, including home video distribution, multi-screen classrooms or presentation rooms, retail showrooms, sports bars, and digital signage, to name a few,” said Castro. “We believe it will attract a lot of interest among dealers and integrators.”

The Bottom Line: The AT-UHD-CAT-8, which is rack-mountable and fits in one full-width single RU space, has a suggested retail price of $2299.99.