Atlona Promotes Garth Lobban to Director of Marketing

Atlona has promoted Garth Lobban to the position of director of marketing. Lobban joined Atlona in December 2014 as senior marketing manager.

“Since joining Atlona, Garth has reshaped our product launch strategies and helped elevate the company’s exposure to a whole new level,” said Ilya Khayn, president and co-founder of Atlona. “We look forward to tapping into his expertise as he expands his focus across all aspects of our marketing efforts.”

In his new, expanded role, Lobban will oversee all aspects of the company’s marketing department, with a focus on the development and execution of marketing strategy and the improvement of sales tools to increase brand awareness and generate product demand.

Lobban is 30-year industry AV veteran, with the past 12 years focused in product marketing management.