Atlona Promotes Amelia Vrabel to National Sales

Atlona has promoted Amelia Vrabel as national sales manager for the commercial market. Vrabel previously served as the company’s regional commercial sales manager for the Central U.S.

Amelia Vrabel

“We are pleased to announce Amelia’s promotion to national sales manager,” said Matthew Bute, senior director of global sales at Atlona. “In the short time she’s been with Atlona, she’s proven to be a tremendous leader. She was the ideal choice for this position.”

Vrabel’s sales and management experience comes from her ten years in the AV industry, as well as the six years she spent in the semiconductor industry prior to that. Vrabel came to Atlona in June 2014 from Extron Electronics, where she had served as a territory sales manager.

“I am very excited to accept this new challenge,” said Vrabel. “It’s an exciting time for Atlona, as we’ve just held our largest ever product introduction, and our sales continue to grow. I’m looking forward to continuing to provide our distribution partners with solutions that support the latest technologies they need to meet customer needs.”