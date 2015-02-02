Atlona Online Training Certifies Its 100th Dealer

Atlona's 100th dealer has completed its trainer program and received certification in the program’s 100-level curriculum. The certification program, which was launched in September of last year, was only available to the company’s direct-buying dealers. Atlona has also decided to make both the 100- and 200-level courses available to all its dealers, whether they buy direct or through distribution.



“Reaching 100 certified dealers in such a short time is significant because it’s representative of our customers’ high level of enthusiasm and commitment,” said Ken Eagle, the company’s director of training and sales engineering. “The level of participation has exceeded our expectations, and we’re excited to see the reception to our 200-level program.”

The Atlona Academy is a free program for domestic and international dealers and partners to increase their knowledge of Atlona products, learn to implement new products, design systems, and strengthentheir business. The Academy’s three levels of the program are made of lessons that contain tutorials and exams. After each exam is passed, the dealer moves on to the following lesson.