C2G Offers More than Cables To Go

Product support manager Wally Cain demonstrates how C2G offers connectivity solutions in addition to cabling products.As anyone involved in the AV industry can tell you, times change. After 28 years under the same banner, Cables To Go has decided to change with them. Reflecting a product line that has stretched far beyond cables, and with a vision towards the future, the cabling and connectivity solutions provider will now be known as C2G. The announcement was made during a press conference at InfoComm on June 13.

The name change reflects more than a simple rebranding, explained Bill Diederich, CEO and president of Lastar, C2G’s parent company. “Our product portfolio has grown well beyond cabling to include connectivity solutions that utilize the latest technology to provide more options for our partners and their customers. The decision to rebrand was made with thoughtful consideration to the direction we wanted to take the company.”

Of course, this decision wasn’t made in a bubble. The company sought significant input from those who the rebranding will impact the most—its customers. “Through several ongoing feedback mechanisms and research,” Diederich continued, “our partners and customers shared that our name, Cables To Go, was not entirely reflective of what we offer. From this feedback, we initiated a carefully managed methodology engaging our partners and customers in the branding process.”