Atlona Names SFM Distribution Partner in Canada

Atlona has partnered with SFM Distribution to boost the visibility of its solutions for the commercial and residential AV space across Canada. Based in Dorval, Quebec, SFM will act as an extension of Atlona’s sales and support network across Canada, joining a quickly growing roster of global partners specializing in Atlona AV solutions and products.

SFM offers a variety of complementary services across training and education, systems integration/custom installation, and product repair. The company also offers a technical application team for customers across the pre- and post-sales process to assist with product qualification, design assistance, and troubleshooting.

SFM aims to work with suppliers that share similar business and technology philosophies. In partnering with Atlona, the SFM team believes it has found a company focused on interoperable solutions that also address the pertinent industry trends. Mike Calo, brand manager for SFM, points to Atlona’s recent innovations for AV over IP (OmniStream) and cloud-based control (Velocity) as particularly appealing.

“Atlona offers products that are compatible with existing hardware and video conferencing software, for example, which is important to the success of systems integrators today,” Calo said. “We also believe that Atlona is focused on the future of our business, which includes providing AV over IP and other solutions as a way for pro AV and CI integrators to differentiate themselves. From where we sit, Atlona fills the void in our catalog for top-tier video solutions. And beyond that, Atlona and SFM share a similar business approach that is focused on excellent customer support and reliable technical application services.”

Omar Prashad, Atlona’s country manager for Canada and SFM’s direct point of contact, believes that these traits make SFM well suited to support Atlona’s commercial product portfolio, including Atlona’s recent innovations that move beyond its traditional focus on wired AV switching and distribution.

“SFM’s approach to company representation makes them an ideal fit for Atlona’s rapid expansion across Canada, which is certainly on the leading edge of today’s AV trends across 4K/HDR, AV over IP, and soft codec-based conferencing,” said Prashad. “We look forward to working with SFM to bring more choices and value to systems integrators and end users working in corporate, education, worship, and other key AV businesses.”