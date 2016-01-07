Atlona Names New Sales Representatives

Atlona has named D.L. Henderson Co. and Peter E. Schmitt Co as new sales representatives for the company’s commercial lines, effective immediately.

Henderson, based in Maynard, Mass., covers all New England and Upper New York State. Schmitt, located in Pompton Plains, N.J., covers metropolitan New York, including New York City, northern New Jersey, Long Island, and Westchester and Rockland counties.

“These are established firms with excellent coverage across their regions,” said Amelia Vrabel, Atlona’s national sales manager for the commercial channel. “We welcome them with great anticipation.”

"We look forward to our partnership with Atlona as we expand our video product representation,” said David Henderson, D.L. Henderson president and founder. “Many of our current customers already know Atlona as a leading manufacturer of video distribution products, and this makes a great fit within our product offerings of integrated AV system solutions."