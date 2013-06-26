Atlona Launches New HDMI Matrix Switcher

The What: The AT-H2H-88M matrix switcher routes sources to displays, enabling devices to be shared in multiple spaces simultaneously.

The What Else: Integration-Ready Control (IRC) offers multiple control options including IR, RS-232, and TCP/IP, which increases compatibility with a variety of control systems.

The H2H-88M includes built-in EDID (Extended Display Identification Data) management, which enables the almost immediate display of AV signals, resulting in live start-ups. EDID learning can be customized by integrators for any connected component while programmable EDID memory presets enable better component compatibility.