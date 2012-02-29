MMD Launches the Phillips E Series Line

MMD announced the launch of four new multi-functional displays aimed at the upper entry-level signage market. Available in 32”, 42”, 46” and 55” models, each of the new displays offers full HD resolution with an array of new features and functionality.



The new range of products for the E Series ushers in upgraded panels and connectivity options. Incorporating full high definition image quality, wide viewing angles and fast response times, the four new displays offer commercial-grade quality for the entry-level signage display market.

“With belts being tightened in all markets worldwide, including the digital signage market, there is a universal requirement to offer fully functional yet cost effective displays,” said Craig Rathbun, Sales and Marketing Director of MMD North America. “With the introduction of these new models we are satisfying the demand for more features and functionality at more economical prices.”

The 42” BDL4245E, 46” BDL4645E and 55” BDL5545E - come equipped with Intel’s Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot, an industry standard interface that allows users to insert an internal PC to simplify digital signage implementations across platforms. The OPS technology enables users to deploy interchangeable systems faster and in higher volumes, while lowering costs for development and implementation. The simple slot-in PC allows for no external connections, enables easier installation of multiple signage software platforms, and the ability to create scalable signage applications through a network.

“OPS not only offers a lot of exciting possibilities for creating a tailor-made digital signage solution,” explained Rathbun. “By implementing an OPS slot in these new models, we are offering the end user greater choice’s in horsepower capability (through PC module variants) relative to the needs of the solution.”

All four new models have full HD panels for clear images and video, as well as a wide viewing angle and offer central configuration via RS232.

“These new additions to our range offer greater functionality as well as that extra touch of elegance,” concluded Rathbun. “And because they are ideal for 24/7 use, there is absolutely no compromise in performance or quality.”

The new Philips E Series include the following features:

• Screen Sizes: 32”, 42”, 46”, 55”

• Open Pluggable Specification (OPS): 42”, 46”, 55”

• RS-232C multi display port: 32”, 42”, 46”, 55”

• RJ45 connection: 32”, 42”, 46”

• Brightness: 400cd/m2: 46”

• Brightness: 450cd/m2: 42”

• Brightness: 500cd/m2: 32”, 55”

• SmartPowerTM: 32”, 42”, 46”, 55”

• Energy Star 5.0: 32”, 42”, 46”, 55”

• Professional-grade LCD Panel with 24/7 duty cycle performance

• Full HD 1920x1080

• 3 Year Advance Exchange Warranty

• Full digital connectivity with HDMI and DVI-D

• 24/7 scheduler with real-time clock

The Philips E Series 32”, 42”, 46” and 55” models will be available in March 2012 through all MMD business partners. MMD will be showcasing the new E-Series at DSE 2012 March 7-8, 2012 at the Las Vegas Convention Center Booth #1023.