Atlona Hires Industry Veteran as Business Development Manager

AV connectivity solutions company Atlona has hired David Ellis as the company's business development manager. Ellis's main responsibilities will include consultant support and identifying business opportunities for Atlona's sales channel.

"We are excited to welcome David to the Atlona team," said Ilya Khayn, co-founder and CEO of Atlona. "His knowledge of the business is a great asset, and we are looking forward to working with him."



With more than 20 years spent working in AV, Ellis is an industry veteran working for manufacturers and major integration companies. He has been a member of InfoComm since 1992 and is a Certified Technology Specialist. He comes to Atlona from Avidex, a world-class design/build technology integration company, where he was the director of healthcare sales.