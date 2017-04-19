Atlona Adds Commercial Regional Sales Manager

Atlona has hired Scott Smith as regional sales manager, commercial, for the Southeastern United States. Based near Atlanta and bringing more than 20 years of experience in the audiovisual industry, Smith will work closely with Atlona’s direct dealers, distributors, and representatives to support and expand the company’s commercial business in the territory.

Scott Smith

“The AV industry is changing faster than ever, as traditional AV infrastructures transition to increasingly incorporate IT-based technologies and standards,” Smith said. “Atlona is at the forefront of this major shift, leading the charge with solutions like the new OmniStream AV-over-IP family and Velocity cloud-enabled system control platform. I’m very excited about Atlona’s products and vision, and I look forward to working with our resellers and partners to bring these forward-looking innovations to customers.”

Smith joins Atlona from Crestron Electronics, where he achieved top-ten sales milestones in each of his 17 years with the company. In his most recent role as senior regional manager, he led the Southeast team of regional managers, expanded the company’s dealer network, and worked directly with key enterprise accounts.

Prior to his time at Crestron, Smith founded audiovisual design and integration firm Gryphon Technology, leading the company until its acquisition in 2000. Smith attended Jacksonville State University and holds CTS, DMC-D, and DMC-E certifications.

“We’re thrilled that Scott is joining our team,” said Amelia Vrabel, Atlona’s national sales manager for the commercial market. “His extensive AV industry experience and proven track record of success will be invaluable to our company and our sales partners as we expand our innovative product offerings and market presence.”