LynTec Celebrates 30 Years

Lenexa, KS--LynTec is celebrating three decades of serving the A/V/L industry, and has announced plans for a new product launch in time for InfoComm12.

Founded by Lynn Potter, the company initially entered the pro-audio market in 1982, developing and introducing the original PAC (Programmable Audio Controller). Lynn then moved on to many additional product launches including paging switchers and crowd compensating computers (the CrowdComp).

Audio signal processing comprised the entire company's LynTec product line until 1989, when the company introduced its PDS-16 Power Delay Sequencer to sequentially control latching power relays for large sound systems. In 1993 Lynn developed a new sequential control system for the Square D motorized circuit breaker panels, which eclipsed the signal processing line by 1996.

In 2006, Mark Bishop became president and made expansion of the electrical control business a top priority. He immediately launched the RPC line to provide networkable controllers that allowed for remote set-up, control and monitoring of motorized circuit breaker panels. Last year, the company added Built-in Power Conditioning by launching the roll out of SurgeX sidecars. Today, its RPC panel line is in its third generation of power control and has grown to include compatibility with RS-232, DMX, IP, iPhone, iPad and a complete line of mobile apps with the January 2012 introduction of the Android application.

In considering the new product launch for InfoComm12 due out later this year, Bishop said: "This year we will introduce an integrated current monitoring and alarm capability in our RPC line of power control panels to further our commitment to providing better solutions for integrators and designers."

This product launch and LynTec's official 30th anniversary celebration will happen at InfoComm12 in Las Vegas in June.