Kaltman Invisible Waves RF Command Center

Kaltman’s Invisible Waves RF command center provides a total solution for wireless coordination and show planning.

The system combines radio spectrum analysis with the ability to select and monitor wireless channels, as well as other frequencies of interest; visually color-code them, detect, and identify potential interference; hear signals with click-to-listen; seek clear spectrum; and set up alarms to warn of impending RF problems. RF-id SOLO is a handheld device for your road kit that instantly reads the frequency of any wireless transmitter.

The innovative CPA circular polarization antenna greatly extends the range and reliability of your wireless systems, so the Tx/Rx pair will not be out of phase.