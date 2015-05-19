ATEN Technology Partners with EIKI International

ATEN Technology, designer and manufacturer of advanced connectivity and management solutions, has partnered with EIKI International as North American distributor for its VanCryst Professional AV product line.

From switches and splitters, to extenders and converters, ATEN VanCryst products provide the components to build a multitude of flexible, integrated solutions for all video-related applications. Incorporating all current video interfaces and matchless audio support, ATEN VanCryst solutions allow users to easily transition to the highest resolutions. ATEN VanCryst products include:

Digital Media Matrix Solution Series

Media Matrix Solution Series

Media Distribution Solution Series

Video Matrix Switches

Video Switches

Video Splitters

Video Extenders / Video Enhancers

Video Converters

“EIKI literally means ‘projectors’ in Japanese, but with ATEN Technology products we will be able to add to our distribution model that includes Onkyo, Calibre, and Chief," said Steve Rubery, CTS, new business development manager at EIKI International. "This will enable our customers to source the key components of a project all from EIKI International."

