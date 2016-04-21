ATEN Brings 4K Support to DisplayPort KVM Switch

The What: ATEN has released a new addition to its KVM product line, the CS782DP 2-Port USB DisplayPort KVM Switch, which it will demonstrate at its InfoComm booth, #C4823.

The What Else: The CS782DP supports resolutions up to 3840x2160 at 60Hz, four times the resolution of high definition 1080p. The device allows users to access two 4K-enabled USB computers from a single USB keyboard, USB mouse, and DisplayPort monitor. Lightweight and slim in design, the CS782DP is designed to provide effortless switching between computers via remote port selector, hotkeys, and mouse. It also supports 2.1 channel surround sound systems and HD audio for a heightened audio experience. The compact CS782DP is DisplayPort 1.2 compliant and has the added versatility of Multi-Stream Transport (MST) and DisplayPort Dual Mode (DP++) support.