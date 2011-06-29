CEDIA Reveals EXPO Keynote Speaker

CEDIA has revealed that Tim Costello, chairman and chief executive officer of Builder Homesite and New Home Technologies, will deliver the keynote address at CEDIA EXPO 2011.

Costello will address a crowd of CEDIA EXPO attendees at the Annual Keynote Breakfast, Friday September 9. Costello’s presentation will focus on ways for electronic systems contractors to thrive in the “new normal” economy. Costello will help ESCs learn how to identify business opportunities as the building industry continues to adjust to a future that looks significantly different from the past. Attendees will learn about drivers of the current economy and how to capitalize on the change.

Tim Costello has been a recurring speaker at CEDIA’s Management Conference. To further expand on Costello’s presentation, two additional breakout sessions are available: Applying Lean Principles to Achieve Operational Excellence, offered on Friday September 9 at 11:00 a.m., and Marketing to the New Green Buyer, offered Friday September 9 at 2:00 p.m. These sessions are free to CEDIA members.

“Business as usual no longer exists,” said Utz Baldwin, CEDIA CEO. “Companies in the industry need to diversify and capitalize on new revenue streams to remain successful. Learning how to adjust to the current economy is paramount to success.”