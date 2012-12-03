Crestron Studio Software Now Available for Download

Crestron Studio is now available for download. According to Crestron, the all-new software makes it faster and easier for integrators and CAIPs to design and program advanced automation systems.

In a single, unified development environment, Crestron Studio provides everything needed to create touch screen GUIs, while substantially reducing programming time. The comprehensive new development software simplifies the tasks of system and GUI design, and is backward compatible with existing programs so installed projects can be easily updated and supported.

“Custom programming projects that used to require multiple tools can now be done in one unified environment that lets the programmer move quickly from one task to the next,” said Fred Bargetzi, Crestron vice president of technology. “Once-complex programming and GUI design tasks are now much easier and faster, enabling integrators and CAIPs to deliver a beautiful interactive Crestron user experience.”

Featuring SmartObject technology, programmers can quickly add controls, presets, and metadata for everything from a simple number keypad to more elaborate media players. Simply drop a SmartObject from the library into a project. Crestron Studio dynamically populates each object automatically with the proper buttons, knobs, sliders and switches for each type of source, producing an intuitive user interface.

“For example, the media player requires only one object, one join number, one time for the entire project,” said Bargetzi. “Drop the media player SmartObject onto a page and instantaneously populate your screen with the transport controls, album art, artist and song information, and even gesture controlled library lists. Utilize that same SmartObjects for multiple media players. SmartObjects will automatically display the appropriate buttons.”

Built-in Smart Sizing technology intelligently and automatically scales all graphics to fit perfectly on each screen, providing a consistent user interface in every room. No reprogramming, redrawing, or resizing is necessary. You can even change touch screen themes on the fly without disturbing programming behind the scenes. Universal Upload enables just one project to be uploaded to all touch screens, smart devices and computers—regardless of size, resolution or operating system—simultaneously.

“The beauty of a Crestron system has always been the ability to control anything you want with a simple button touch, but it wasn't always the easiest thing to do. That's all changed,” said Bargetzi. “Crestron Studio makes the simple repetitive programs easier and the custom work is easier too.”

Using the latest technology, such as Adobe Air, HTML5, H.264 video and web browsing, Core 3 UI-powered Crestron touch screens offer an interactive user experience. Kinetic effects provide a one of a kind interactive experience when using custom knobs, sliders, and gauges to adjust and monitor any system in the building and home, including heating and cooling systems, audio, video, lighting, security cameras, and other connected devices.

“Feedback from integrators, systems designers and programmers who have had a sneak peak at Crestron Studio has been off the charts,” said Bargetzi. “There's a common ring to all the comments coming in from the custom electronics community, and that is: ‘I can't believe how much easier you guys have made my job.’”

The Crestron Certified Programmer now offers an updated curriculum to include this new programming technology. To learn more about Crestron Studio and download the software, visit www.crestron.com/crestronstudio.