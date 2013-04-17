Elite Screens Debuts Electric Free-Standing Projection Screen

The What: Elite Screens, Inc. has introduced its Kestrel Stage free-standing floor-rising motorized front projection screen. The screen material is GREENGUARD certified for indoor air-quality emissions as well as for children and schools (GREENGUARD #90390).





The initial screen sizes are 100 or 120 diagonal inches in a 16:9 (HDTV) aspect ratio. The material is Elite’s GREENGUARD certified MaxWhite FG 1.1 gain material that has wide diffusion uniformity for added performance versatility. The screen’s mechanized cross-rising apparatus is driven by a 17rpm, 130w tubular motor. Its 10nm torque provides superior weight tolerance in addition to a longer operational lifespan. Elite’s Kestrel Stage provides a simple in-line 3-way switch.

The What Else: The motorized screen is integrated into a sturdy wheeled stage case that has handles for easy transport and set-up. As an added value, a matching roadie flight-case with detachable velvet skirt is included to complete the arrangement. The flight-case combines with the cased-screen and skirt to create a professional-grade mobile projection display. Setup is a quick, easy process. The flight case performs the dual role of mobile storage and as a base for the portable electric screen unit. After separation into 2-equal units, the flight case ends attach to the bottom of the screen module creating an elevated base. Once the removable drape is added, the screen is raised and lowered by use of its in-line 3-way control switch.

Why This Matters: "We have many portable free standing projection screen designs but our rental and staging customers wanted an even more refined solution,” said David Rodgers, marketing manager for Elite Screens Inc. “It is an elegant, beautiful design that brings the extra wow-factor to a mobile projector display in addition to it being ideal for formal occasions.”

One More Thing: Elite Screens’ Kestrel Stage is priced at $2,500 MSRP for the 100-inch units and $3600 for the 120-inch models. The 100-inch models are currently available through Elite’s retail, and professional AV sales channel. The 120-inch models will be available in June. Kestrel Stage series projection screens come with Elite’s two-year manufacturer’s limited warranty.